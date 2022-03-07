When Amitabh Bachchan wanted to take over Simi Garewal’s show, took at a dig at the host’s classic white wardrobe. Watch video

Actor and celebrity host Simi Garewal has been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes footage from her popular show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. And these sneak peeks are as watchable as the episodes themselves.

Recently, Simi took to Instagram to share a few clips of the Bachchan family (Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta and Abhishek) on her show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi Garewal (@simigarewalofficial)

In a clip, Simi Garewal can be seen explaining to Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta and Abhishek that she wants them to pose for a family portrait which she will present towards the end of the episode. The Bachchans, particularly the father-son duo of Amitabh and Abhishek, seem to be in a jovial mood as they prepared to get snapped on the sets.

In another clip, Simi is seen speaking to the family and hoping that everything goes well. Amitabh comforts her by saying that if she wants to leave the show at any point, she could so that he can take over. He is heard saying, “I have also done television. All I have to do is dress in white.” As soon as Big B says this, Jaya points to his beard, saying in Hindi, “And what will happen to your beard?” Both Senior and Junior Bachchan reply in unison, “But that’s already white!” The spontaneous response makes all of them laugh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi Garewal (@simigarewalofficial)

“My FAVORITE RENDEZVOUS MOMENTS! Getting the Bachchans together for the family four-shot was a riot!! This was just the beginning of a fun-packed shoot. More to come!..” read the caption of the clip. And true to her promise, Simi went on to post two more BTS clips from the shoot with the Bachchans.

In yet another video, Shweta Bachchan’s daughter Navya’s voice can be heard in the background. In her innocent voice she answers Abhishek’s question about who looks the best out of the four of them. She says, “You,” and Abhishek smiles and thanks her, even as Amitabh raises objection to her verdict by interjecting a simple “Aye!”

Rendezvous with Simi Garewal premiered in 1997, and ran for five seasons on Star World.