Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

When a concerned Amitabh Bachchan spoke to Akshay Kumar as he set himself on fire in Waqt: ‘Kya kar rahe ho yaar?’

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote from the shoot of Waqt when Akshay Kumar set himself on fire.

akshay kumar, amitabh bachchanAmitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar played father-son in Waqt. (Photo: Akshay/Instagram, EXpress Photo)

While Kaun Banega Crorepati is primarily a quiz-based game show, fans love the little anecdote that host Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing. In Monday’s episode, the Bollywood star spoke about his equations with his on-screen ‘villains’. He also spoke about how technology helped them perform stunts in a safer way. Big B also recalled how Akshay Kumar set himself on fire during the shoot of Waqt, leaving him shocked.

While talking about how things have changed for the better when it comes to performing stunts, Big B said the producers now put it in the contract about sequences that they won’t allow actors to do. He added that even then a few actors want to do it, and names Akshay Kumar as an example.

“Iss building se uss building mein kood jaate hai. Waqt mein khud ko aag laga lete hai (Akshay Kumar jumps from one building to another. In Waqt, he set himself on fire).  Hum kahe kya kar rahe ho yaar and he says hojaayega (I keep asking him what are you doing but he says it’ll be done). And bohot khoobi se karte hai (He does it well too),” Big B told the contestant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

 

In return, the contestant calls Akshay a true ‘khiladi’ and asked the host about the time the two worked together in Waqt. Big B replied that he was talking about the same, as Akshay had a scene where he had to run a distance with fire all over him. Not wanting to get into more details, he said that they should now focus on the game.

Apart from Waqt, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan have earlier worked together in films like Family, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo and Ek Rishtaa. Recently, on Big B’s birthday, Akshay had shared a post calling him one single reason for an entire generation wanting to be heroes in films.

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan@80: From Shah Rukh Khan, Rupali Ganguly to Ranbir Kapoor, Big B is the Dronacharya for actors across generations

“Sending my best wishes to the man who’s the one single reason behind an entire generation wanting to be a hero in films. My inspiration, Bachchan Saab ! Wish you a very happy 80th birthday @amitabhbachchan sir,” he wrote, as he shared a throwback picture with Bachchan.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 01:04:18 pm
