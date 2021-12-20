When 1983 Cricket World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma credited his career to Dilip Kumar, watch video

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is all set to hit cinema halls in a few days. Film and cricket lovers are eagerly waiting to see the historic moment of India lifting the world cup come alive on the big screen. And as the team promotes the film, stories from the dressing room have left a huge smile on fans’ faces. In 2019, the 1983 World Cup winning team had visited The Kapil Sharma Show. And while interacting with the comedian, they shared some fun anecdotes about each other. This is when ace batsman Yashpal Sharma, who passed away earlier this year, had shared a heartwarming story about how Dilip Kumar was the one who recommended his name to BCCI.

In the episode, former all-rounder Sandeep Patil recalled a story from one of their tours. During that time, Dilip Kumar’s Kranti had released and Yashpal Sharma kept watching the film repeatedly. The team got irritated with him watching the historical drama thrice a day for more than a week. This is when they decided to get him away from the television set.

The teammates lied to him that he has received a call, and as soon as he stepped out from the common room, they hid the cassette and put a new film. “In two minutes, he came back and questioned why we switched off Kranti. He got so upset with us that he lifted the TV and walked out,” Patil shared.

When Kapil Sharma questioned Yashpal Sharma about the incident, he spoke about his bond with Dilip Kumar, who he called ‘Yusuf bhai’. He shared that it was because of the actor that he managed to get into the Indian cricket team. The cricketer also credited him for his first photo in a leading newspaper, where he is standing with the actor.

“When I was playing Ranji at a company ground in Punjab, Yusuf bhai had come to see the match. He was the director of the ground. When he entered in his trademark white clothes, I assumed some politician has come as everyone rushed to greet him. I had already scored a century in the previous match, and was about to score one again. After the match, I was called in to meet him personally. Honestly, I was just speechless seeing him in front of me,” the late cricketer had revealed in the special episode.

He further shared how Dilip Kumar was impressed by his performance and assured he will speak to concerned people. Yashpal Sharma said, “He shook hands with me and said I have a lot of ‘dum’. He said that he will speak to someone, and he did speak to a prominent cricket administrator. I later got to know that it was because of his recommendation, I was chosen by the BCCI. Yusuf bhai ne hi kiya tha (He did it).”

While Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 following prolonged illness, Yashpal Sharma breathed his last on July 13, after suffering a cardiac arrest.