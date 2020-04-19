What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 first impression: Vampire comedy continues to be uproarious

What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

New Zealand actor-director-writer Jemaine Clement’s What We Do in the Shadows is back with its second season. Based on the movie of the same name by Clement and Taika Waititi, the show is a mockumentary horror comedy series starring Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch.

While the movie and the show are set in the same world (where vampires exist), they are about different characters. The show chronicles the ‘life’ of three vampires — Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja and one more vampire Colin Robinson, who leaches off the energy of others instead of blood.

The plot revolves around the vampires’ clumsy and hilarious attempts to adjust to the modern world and with, ahem, people who eat food to sustain themselves instead. Helping them in the adjustment process is Guillermo, Nandor’s harried familiar who, due to lack of money or career opportunities, is stuck with the vampires who can consume him anytime they wish. Yep, it is all very crazy and also downright amazing.

What We Do in the Shadows’ first season was thoroughly delightful and funny. The second season, so far, continues with the same brand of uniquely silly, absurdist comedy seemingly patented by Taika Waititi, who is involved as an executive producer, and his collaborator Jemaine Clement.

And it works wonders — once again. There are frequent laugh-out moments even though, admittedly, the inherent ridiculousness of the premise and the characters (who are somehow, against all rational thought and logic, relatable and endearing) would in itself be funny enough. In my personal opinion, the second season is even better and more focussed.

