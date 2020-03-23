What to expect from Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth will feature in Bear Grylls’ adventure show Into The Wild. Rajinikanth will feature in Bear Grylls’ adventure show Into The Wild.

Fans of Rajinikanth are eagerly waiting for today’s special episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. In the episode, Thalaivar will be seen enjoying some real adventures with Grylls in Bandipur National Park, Karnataka.

The Rajinikanth episode will go on air at 8 pm on March 23 across 12 Discovery channels including Discovery Channel, Discovery HD, DTamil, Animal Planet, Animal Planet HD, TLC, TLC HD, Investigation Discovery, Investigation Discovery HD, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo and Discovery Kids. The premiere on Discovery and Discovery HD will be available in eight languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi and English.

For those who wish to watch the episode before it goes on air, can download the Discovery Plus app where it will start streaming on March 23 from 6 am.

To feed your curiosity, we list everything you can expect from today’s episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls featuring Superstar Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth to venture into the wilderness with Bear Grylls

Superstar Rajinikanth will face dangers and take up some challenges with Bear Grylls during the episode. He will be seen crossing a river while balancing on an iron bridge 50 feet above the riverbed. While crossing the bridge, Rajinikanth says, “The iron of that bridge was extremely hot. I couldn’t hold it for long so I had to move continuously. My God! It is really…yes! I did it!”

Rajinikanth to get messages from his friends

While Superstar takes up challenges on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls, he will get some adorable messages from his friends. Now, who will be those friends will be known after the episode goes on air.

Rajinikanth to spread awareness on water conservation

In the episode, which will air tonight, Rajinikanth will accompany Bear Grylls into the forest and talk about water conservation. Speaking on the issue of water scarcity, Thalaivar says, “He who rules the water, rules the world. It is a worldwide problem, but it is severe in India. The current situation is heart-wrenching. In the world, 2.1 billion people are suffering due to water scarcity.”

Rajinikanth to share details about his life

The Darbar actor will open up about his life before being an actor. He will share with Grylls how he used to work as a bus conductor before becoming an actor. He says, “I used to be a bus conductor. Then, I studied in a film institute in Madras (Chennai). There, I met veteran director K Balachander. He selected me and changed my name. Actually, my name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad.”

When Grylls asks the 69-year-old how he handles fame, the actor replies, “I have not taken fame into my mind. Once you have acted, it is finished. I forget Rajinikanth. I go back to Shivaji Rao. When somebody reminds me, ‘you are Rajinikanth’, then I will be like, oh yes! I am Rajinikanth.”

