What to expect from Into The Wild With Bear Grylls And Akshay Kumar

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls And Akshay Kumar will air on Discovery channel. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will be seen in a special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The episode was shot in January across Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka. The actor has been sharing sneak peeks of the thrilling adventure on social media.

Besides some risk-taking stunts and travelling across a jungle, Grylls and Kumar will also be seen sharing a warm camaraderie and opening up about their lives and struggles.

Before the episode airs on September 14 on Discovery channel, here’s all that you can expect from the special episode featuring Akshay Kumar.

Khiladi Kumar in action

Known for pulling off daredevil stunts in his films, Akshay Kumar will not hold back when it comes to showing off his adventurous side on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Viewers will get to see him zipline over a river with crocodiles and even make a harness out of a rope to climb up trees. The Bollywood star would call the experience harder than what he usually does in his shoots.

Going down memory lane

The episode will also see Akshay Kumar open up about his family and childhood. He will reveal that he lived with 24 members in a small house in Old Delhi. Talking about his growing-up years, Kumar will share that his father continues to be his role model.

The proud and emotional father

While talking about his relationship with his son Aarav, Akshay Kumar’s emotional side will come to the fore. The actor will reveal that Aarav prefers staying away from the limelight. He will share that his son is very different and doesn’t want to tell anyone he is Akshay Kumar’s son.

Bear Grylls will call Akshay Kumar a legend and say it was his privilege to have him on Into the Wild. (Photo: PR Handout) Bear Grylls will call Akshay Kumar a legend and say it was his privilege to have him on Into the Wild. (Photo: PR Handout)

Drinking elephant poop tea

Bear Grylls will shock Akshay Kumar by making tea out of elephant dung. On tasting the elephant poop tea for the first time, Akshay will share that he quite liked the taste of it.

No pain, no gain

During the final task of the adventure, Akshay Kumar will be asked to climb a rope ladder up a bridge quickly. Helping him out, Bear Grylls will share a smart technique with him. Upon successfully landing on the bridge, Akshay will exclaim that he really enjoyed the task and learnt something new. He will also point at a wound that he got during the process but will call that a memento from the show.

Akshay’s friends and family share special messages

During the episode, Akshay Kumar will get video messages from Katrina Kaif, Suniel Shetty and Twinkle Khanna.

A superstar with a purpose

On the show, Akshay Kumar will also share about a cause that’s quite close to his heart. Given his father was an army man, the actor will share he has a soft spot for all men and women in uniform. This is what made him support Bharat Ke Veer, a fund-raising initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on behalf of members of the Indian paramilitary forces.

The Into The Wild With Bear Grylls episode featuring Akshay Kumar will air on September 14 at 8 pm on Discovery channel. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and English.

