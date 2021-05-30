Here’s what Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah actor Dilip Joshi has to say about his ‘spat’ with on-screen son Raj Anadkat

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known for its narrative and the crackling chemistry the cast shares on-screen. (Photo: Neela Tele Films, Raj Anadkat/Instagram)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi has rubbished reports that there is an ongoing spat between him and his on-screen son and artiste Raj Anadkat, while speaking to SpotBoyE.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known for its narrative and the crackling chemistry the cast shares on-screen. Therefore, it came as a surprise to many that all was not well between Jethalal and his son Tapu. According to various reports, Raj Anadkat kept his senior co-star waiting on him on the sets for almost an hour, which is what led to the alleged conflict.

Dilip responded to SpotBoyE with a simple but firm, “Absolutely rubbish. Who cooks up all these false stories?”

The show has also been in the news after one of its actors, Munmun Dutta, was booked for reportedly saying a casteist slur. The inappropriate word was uttered by Munmun during a make-up video on the social media. Since then, the clip has gone viral with many calling out the actor for the derogatory remark.

Munmun, on the other hand, had apologised for the said remark, stating that it was an unintentional blunder that took place because of ‘language barrier’ issues. She has been booked under IPC sections 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and section 3 of the Prevention of Atrocities against SC/ST Act.