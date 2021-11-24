Here’s what Shraddha Arya did while she was waiting for her baraat. Watch video

Kundali Bhagya actor Shraddha Arya, who tied the knot with Rahul Nagal on November 16, on Wednesday shared a video, giving a glimpse of how she spent time while waiting for her baraat. The video featured the actor with her bridesmaids as they grooved to Hannah Montana’s “He Could Be The One”. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shraddha wrote, “Wedding day shenanigans, while my friends and I waited in the room for the baraat that ran a bit behind schedule.”

As soon as she posted the video, Shraddha’s fans posted adorable messages. “Always beautiful,” read a comment, while another fan mentioned that Shraddha is “the most beautiful bride”.

The video comes two days after she posted cute photos with her husband with a caption that read, “If you’re married and you’re happy, raise your hand”.

Shraddha Arya had an intimate wedding with family members and close friends in attendance. A source had previously shared with indianexpress.com, “Shraddha and Rohan recently met and connected well. Rather than waiting, they decided to take the plunge immediately.”

On the work front, Shraddha has played lead roles in shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Angan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. However, it was only with Kumkum Bhagya that Shraddha tasted success. Shraddha’s on-screen appearance with Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya made her a household name.