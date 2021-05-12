Here’s what Rubina Dilaik told Abhinav Shukla before he jetted off for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Ever since Bigg Boss 14 wrapped up, fans had been waiting for Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik to participate together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While the former did manage to sign the show, Rubina continues to be busy with her television show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The Bigg Boss winner is also currently recovering from Covid-19 and is in isolation at her home.

Before Abhinav jetted off to Cape Town for the shoot of the adventure-based reality show, he spoke to indianexpress.com and shared how he is worried about his wife. He also revealed the advice that Rubina had for him. “I would have wanted Rubina to be around me, but she is recovering well. I have been constantly monitoring her, and honestly, even though I am speaking to you now, my mind wanders towards her. Her health is playing on my mind throughout,” he shared.

Given fans had wanted both of them to be on the show together, we wondered if they would be left disappointed seeing him on the journey alone. “I am sure they won’t be disappointed, yes, the excitement would have been even more if Ruby was also there. However, we cannot be doing the same things together all the time. We both have different ambitions. If and when we do get a chance, we would too love to do a project together again.”

While his friends and fans believe he is the right person to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi, Abhinav shared that wife Rubina had a very important advice for her. “Ruby told me to just enjoy the show and not get too much into the nitty-gritty and details,” he shared with a laugh. As readers would know, Abhinav was criticised on Bigg Boss 14 as he insisted on following every rule by the book and not having fun during tasks.

Thanking his fans for their support and love, Abhinav shared that life has been amazing for him post Bigg Boss. Stating that he loves the encouragement that they shower on him, the actor said, “They have been rooting for me so much. They keep sending messages that I will rock Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and that does feel good. I hope they keep that faith in me, as that keeps us going.”

The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor further shared that he feels lucky that he has gotten a chance to work and also entertain his fans during such tough times. “As actors, this is the least we can do,” he said, adding that every contestant, however, will be worried about the state back home in the pandemic.

Apart from Abhinav Shukla, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will see Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants. Action star-filmmaker Rohit Shetty would be back as the host.