What makes birthday girl Shehnaaz Gill the ‘queen of hearts’

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill turns a year older today. While Gill was a known face in the Punjabi music industry, the Colors reality show made her a household name. Even though the singer-actor did not win the trophy, her fans, who call themselves ‘Shehnaazian’, believe that she is the ultimate queen of hearts.

On Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday, we look at the reasons behind her popularity.

Her innocence

In a television show that’s all about planning, plotting and manipulation, Shehnaz Gill stood out for her childlike innocence. Throughout her stint on Bigg Boss 13, she was the only contestant who had a warm connect with other housemates. Although she called herself a ‘flipper’, it was her goodness that she did not want to hurt anyone by going against them. Salman Khan would also be often seen indulging in cute conversations with Gill. He would pull her legs, and the entire house would be in splits.

Relatability

From laughing at her poor English skills to talking about her weight issues, Shehnaaz Gill has always been very vocal about her life issues. Her candid personality is what makes Gill a favourite among masses.

Her quirkiness

Well, most Punjabis are known to be humourous, and Shehnaaz Gill too has a quirky side. On Bigg Boss 13, we saw her mouth some really funny one-liners. The “Twada Kutta Tommy” has even become a viral video thanks to Yashraj Mukhate. During her live sessions, the actor has the funniest replies for her fans, and her wit definitely makes her more lovable.

Love for her fans

As much as Shehnaaz Gill’s fans love her, the actor too reciprocates their feelings. Recently, when she started her YouTube channel, the actor asked her followers to suggest ideas rather than reaching out to professionals. She mentioned wanting to only post content that fans would enjoy watching. Time and again, she has credited her followers for her success. Recently, fan clubs got together to award Gill a trophy for being the ‘Best Idol’, and we think she truly deserves it.

Chemistry with Sidharth Shukla

Along with Shehnaazians, there’s a separate fan following for Shehnaaz Gill’s bond with close friend Sidharth Shukla. During Bigg Boss 13, fans had even named them “Sidnaaz”. Even though Gill had confessed to having feelings for Shukla, the two remain thick friends even now. The beauty of their relationship is that they are non-judgmental towards each other. On Bigg Boss, when Gill would be up to her antics, Shukla would handle her with a smile. On the other hand, while Shukla flaunted an angry young man attitude on the show, Gill always brought out his childlike, fun side. Sidnaaz was there for each other on Bigg Boss, and the bond continues to only grow stronger in real life.

Happy Birthday, Shehnaaz Gill.