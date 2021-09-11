What led to Govinda-Krushna Abhishek rift and how their families got involved?

Krushna Abhishek has fondly spoken about the time that his uncle Govinda will take them all out to 5-star hotels and life with him was like a party. Their relationship, however, deteriorated overtime to the point that Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has now said in an interview that she doesn’t even want to see Krushna’s face.

She said earlier this week, “It will never happen. Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family… The issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life.”

The fight between Krushna and Govinda started in 2016 as the actor was making a comeback with Jagga Jassos and making promotional appearances on shows. He was also seen on Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show along with his wife Sunita and daughter Tina instead of the rival Comedy Nights Live of which Krushna was then a part.

A miffed Krushna had said, “Somehow our dates didn’t seem to match. I messaged him again four days ago, but to my shock, I learnt that he and his wife were shooting with Kapil on Wednesday. I was aghast as I expected him to support his nephew.”

Govinda said about Krushna Abhishek: “It’s annoying to have a family member making a personal interaction public.” (Photo: SonyLIV) Govinda said about Krushna Abhishek: “It’s annoying to have a family member making a personal interaction public.” (Photo: SonyLIV)

To make matters worse, Govinda took umbrage to a comment that Krushna made on his show. Krushna revealed, “I cracked a joke saying ‘Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai (I have kept Govinda as my uncle)’ on my show, which did not go down well with him. I tried to reason with him saying that it wasn’t in bad taste. In fact, it only raises my status by calling him my mama. It wasn’t derogatory at all. I have no qualms on being addressed as Govinda’s nephew; it is like my second identity. A star is free to go on other shows, but being family, I expected him to come to my show first. He is behaving like a superstar now and not my Chi Chi mama.”

Govinda also revealed his side of the story. “Krushna has been making money by insulting others on television. I was extremely upset with the ‘Mama rakha hai’ remark and summoned him home. I told him that he should refrain from making such statements in the garb of gags as they could be humiliating. But Sunita told me to let him work and I relented as that’s how he is making money. I am used to reading good, bad and ugly things about myself, but it’s annoying to have a family member making a personal interaction public. That’s unacceptable. I can’t trust him anymore,” he had said.

He also added: “I have seen the way Krushna roasts the Khans — Salman and Shah Rukh. He is very respectful. He respects the ‘good’ time of a person and not the artiste. Maybe, I will go on his show when my time is good. I can’t change my nature overnight to suit the format of a show. I understand that’s his professional hazard, but I can’t be a part of it”.

Things became worse after Krushna tweeted about ‘people who dance for money’. An infuriated Sunita had said, “About six months ago, on Krushna’s insistence, Govinda and I went on his show (The Drama Company). Since we are also fond of the show’s producers, Preeti and Neeti Simoes, we agreed. All was well until Kashmera had the audacity to slyly write rubbish about us on social media, soon after that appearance. She referred to us as ‘People who dance for money’ in that post. Even if we were paid for that appearance, it was none of her business. Almost every Bollywood celebrity charges for appearances on TV shows. Plus, she is not the one who paid us. I don’t know if she has deleted that post now, but most of our relatives and family friends read it back then. Krushna claims that the post was meant for his sister Arti, but how come it was put up soon after we appeared on his show?”