Westworld Season 3 trailer: The war between humans and robots has started

The trailer of Westworld Season 3 is out, and the show has moved far away from the confines of the theme park that once had robots for entertainment. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) have broken out of the park and are now out in the real world. Dolores teams up with Aaron Paul’s character, who is the new entry in the show.

There’s another entry in Westworld, played by Vincent Cassel, who has hired Maeve (Thandie Newton) to hunt Dolores. There are also flashes of Nazi Germany in the trailer. Could that be the setting of a new theme park?

Watch the trailer of Westworld Season 3 here:

Westworld has always generated fan interest, and thus, there have been many theories around the way the second season unfolded, even though it received mixed reviews. The science fiction series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy finished its second season in 2018 and is back after a two-year break.

The two seasons of Westworld has been nominated for 21 Emmys and has won 5 in the Creative Arts category.

Westworld Season 3 premieres on March 15.

