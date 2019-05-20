Westworld season 3 trailer: HBO show takes whole different direction

HBO on Monday released the trailer of the third season of Westworld. The trailer begins with Aaron Paul’s character indulging in a monologue in a futuristic world as Pink Floyd’s “Brain damage” plays in the background.

“Sometimes it seems the world doesn’t look right. Like they put a coat of paint on it. But inside, it is rotting to pieces. They said they would make a better world. Smooth away the rough edges. But that was a lie. I guess the rough edges are the only thing I am hanging onto,” he says.

“I think if I am to get on with my life, I’m going to have to find something… someone real,” he adds. Lena Waithe has a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance.

The final scene of the trailer shows him spotting a woman in a darkened underpass, bent forward apparently with pain in the abdomen. The girl is Dolores.

The addition of Aaron Paul, best known for his Emmy-winning performance as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad TV series, appears like a welcome addition to the show’s cast.

The last season of Westworld ended with the hosts escaping into our world. It received positive reviews, but some critics pointed out the drop in quality in comparison to the inaugural season.

It holds an 86 per cent rating at the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus is, “Westworld builds on its experimental first season, diving deeper into the human side of AI without losing any of its stylish, bloody glory.”