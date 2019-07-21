Westworld season 3 Comic-Con trailer: A more complicated host vs humans story takes centrestage

With season 3, HBO’s Westworld is taking a whole new approach to the story. Now it is more complicated than hosts (or sentient robots) vs humans and the story is more than about just solving intricate riddles.

The last season of Westworld ended with the hosts escaping into our world. It received positive reviews, but some critics pointed out the drop in quality in comparison to the inaugural season.

The third season features a futuristic Los Angeles. The trailer begins with Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) saying in a voice-over, “We all have our role to play. There are machines in this world, but not like us. You and I have no mother. No father. We are alone. Outnumbered.”

We see Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale smugly walking on a bridge. “We have to be smarter than them. Or they’ll find us. And they will kill us.”

We also see Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul’s character cradling a lifeless Dolores in his arms in a darkened street.

Dolores goes on, “I’m gonna show this world for what it really is.” It appears she is talking to Thandie Newton’s Maeve.

A gorgeous shot of a base set up in the outskirts of the city graces the screen at one point. We spot Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard. Aaron’s character asks him, “Why’d she bring you back?” Bernard answers, “Ford made us for a reason, even Dolores. I came back to find someone who could help me.”

There are some unsettling shots. Two men walk into a dark chamber and see several naked people standing motionless. Maeve is seen fighting what looks like Nazis. There are swastika banners on the walls in the background. By the looks of it, a thrilling ride awaits the audience in the upcoming season.

Westworld returns for its third season sometime in 2020.