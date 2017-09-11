Westworld and Stranger Things emerge as big winners in Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Stranger Things and Westworld were the big winners. Stranger Things and Westworld were the big winners.

Shows Stranger Things and Westworld emerged as big winners with five wins each at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards here. The annual ceremony, which honours outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of television programme genres, was split into two nights for the second year in a row. The two-night event was held at the Microsoft Theater here on September 9-10, reports variety.com.

Stranger Things won in the categories of main title theme music, original main title theme music, main title design, casting for a drama series, single-camera picture editing for a drama series and sound editing.

Westworld, an epic fantasy drama, won for visual effects, sound mixing, interactive programming, hairstyling and make-up. The Crown collected two prizes – for production design and period drama costumes.

TV show This is Us also pulled out a big win with Gerald McRaney walking away with Award for Outstanding Guest Actor. The same was also true for The Handmaid’s Tale as Alexis Bledel won the Award for Outstanding Guest Actress. Saturday Night Live took five trophies, including Award for Outstanding Comedy Guest Actor and Outstanding Actress awards for Dave Chappelle, as host, and Melissa McCarthy, for her guest appearances.

Big Little Lies won the Emmys in three categories — Casting for a Limited Series and Contemporary Costumes, along with the First-ever Music Supervision Award. The Night Of collected four wins that recognised the craftsmanship of the show, taking the trophies for cinematography, editing, sound mixing and sound editing, reports reports variety.com. Jeff Russo won for music composition for a limited series for Fargo. Jeff Beal won music composition for a series for House of Cards.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 17. It will air live in India on September 18 on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD.

