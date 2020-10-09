West Wing reunion trailer: Aaron Sorkin and the cast bring back the good old days

The West Wing reunion airs on HBO Max. (Photo: HBO Max/YouTube)

The idea of idealistic politics might be utopian, but Aaron Sorkin’s political drama The West Wing was always the beacon of hope that gave us characters like President Bartlet, CJ Cregg and Josh Lyman who were in the government to actually serve people. And now, a sliver of that era is back as the cast of the multiple Emmy winning show is back for a reunion special.

The trailer of the reunion episode with the theme music of the show is sure to take you back to those good old days. Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Bradley Whitford, Dule Hill, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff are reprising their roles. Sterling K Brown also joins the special.

The trailer opens with Sheen’s Bartlet saying the lines, “What did I miss?” The episode also features special appearances by President Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Elisabeth Moss and Samuel L Jackson.

The special has the cast members performing the third season’s episode titled Hartsfield’s Landing, which has Bartlet playing chess with his close aides while awaiting the results of a state primary election.

The special was filmed in October in Los Angeles keeping in mind the safety guidelines due to COVID-19.

The West Wing ended its seven-year run in 2006 after winning more than 20 Emmy Awards. The reunion special airs on October 15 on HBO Max in the run-up to the US 2020 elections.

