Watchmen trailer reveals HBO’s next big TV show

A new trailer for HBO’s Watchmen TV series is out. The clip clocks over 3 minutes and is an extensive look at the upcoming superhero TV series and at the same time very little of the actual plot is revealed.

As HBO struggles to fill the Game of Thrones-sized abyss in its programming, Watchmen is one of the worthy contenders. It comes from Damon Lindelof, the man behind acclaimed TV productions like Lost and HBO’s own The Leftovers.

Based on Alan Moore’s celebrated graphic novel of the same name, HBO’s take on Watchmen is clearly a sequel. Just like the original story, it is set in an alternate reality in which the superheroes and masked vigilantes were outlawed due to their violent way of dealing with things.

The superheroes are divided in two factions, one trying to bring a revolution, and the other trying to suppress it.

The trailer shows a cultist organisation that appeared to have sprung up after the events of Watchmen. Doctor Manhattan, the only being in the Watchmen universe with actual superpowers, appears to be living on Mars.

The official synopsis of Watchmen reads, “From Damon Lindelof and set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, this drama series embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own. The cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, and James Wolk. Watchmen is based on the graphic novel co-created and illustrated by Dave Gibbons and published by DC.”

Watchmen premieres in October 2019.