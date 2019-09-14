Watchmen new trailer: HBO’s comic-book TV series goes deep into the cult of Rorschach

The full trailer for HBO’s upcoming Watchmen TV series is out. Based on Alan Moore’s groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, the Damon Lindelof creation is not a direct adaptation of Moore’s graphic novel but will tell an entirely new story set in the world where the events of the original storyline took place — a sequel in a nutshell.

Advertising

And indeed, the trailer paints a world in which after the world is making a comeback to vigilantism.

Set to Roy Orbison’s “Just Running Scared”, the prime focus of the 2 and a half minute clip is on Regina King’s Angela Abar, a Tulsa Police Detective who doubles up as a masked vigilante.

The reason appears to be the cult named Rorschach in Tulsa.

Advertising

Lindelof appears to have attempted to make the story more compatible with the times by tackling the issues plaguing the modern society. Just like the original story, Zack Snyder’s divisive film adaptation and also Amazon’s The Boys, HBO’s Watchmen series explores the darker side of masked heroism.

Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart and others also star.

Watchmen premieres on October 20, 2019.