Watchmen episode 7 bombshell: Everything to know

HBO’s Watchmen continues to be the best thing on television right now. Damon Lindelof is known for Lost and The Leftovers, but if the final two episodes of Watchmen manage to fulfill expectations set by a couple of preceding episodes, he would have outdone himself.

The latest episode, titled An Almost Religious Awe, had an absolute beast of a reveal towards the end that has forced viewers to think back on some of the plot points and a few snatches of dialogue that may have augured it.

If you are yet to watch the episode, do not read further.

SPOILER ALERT

It turns out the husband of Regina King’s Angela Abar/Sister Night Calvin Abar (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is none other than The Blue Man, better known as Dr Manhattan, former nuclear physicist who was turned into an all-powerful, almost indestructible god-like blue figure. Apparently, he was not hiding on Mars but was right here on earth all this time.

Not only that, he was right before our eyes and despite a couple of hints that are apparent only in hindsight, we, or at least I, failed to even think of Cal as anyone other than a nice husband to our heroine.

After swallowing nostalgia pills of her grandfather and living through his traumatic memories at the facility of Lady Trieu (Hong Chau), Angela tried to escape but was caught by Trieu. She warned Angela that the white supremacist group Seventh Kavalry is planning to kill Manhattan and become as powerful as him. Trieu also tells Angela that Dr Manhattan is not on Mars but right there in Tulsa. Angela dismisses it and leaves.

It is only after she gets home that we realise that Cal is Dr Manhattan, but Angela knew it all this time. Cal, however, was amnesiac and did not know it.

