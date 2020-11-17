Down with The Crown fever? Watch these shows

Claire Foy in a still from Wolf Hall. (Photo: BBC)

The Crown Season 4 recently started streaming on Netflix. And if you have already watched the series, fret not, as we have a bunch of other similar shows to keep you engaged. From the American period drama Reign to the critically-acclaimed Wolf Hall, here are six shows that are worth your time.

Reign

Revolving around the Queen of Scots Mary, Reign, created by Stephanie SenGupta and Laurie McCarthy, takes a great amount of cinematic liberty. So if you are a stickler for historical accuracy, then this show is not for you. But if it is drama, fun and great costumes you are looking for, Reign is the perfect watch.

You can watch Reign on Amazon Prime Video.

Downton Abbey

Set in the early 1900s, this show is a delight for those in love with period pieces. The narrative deals with the trials and tribulations of the aristocratic Crawley family and their helps in the post-Edwardian era. The series depicts the rise and the fall of British aristocracy and features numerous real-life events that took place during the said years, including the sinking of the Titanic and the Spanish influenza pandemic. Not only is the show well-written, it is also supported by a great cast. Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Brown Findlay, Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael and Jim Carter feature in pivotal parts.

Downton Abbey is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The White Princess

Adapted from Philippa Gregory’s best-selling novel of the same name, The White Princess is a BBC show based on politics, class and power. The War of the Roses has come to an end, and three intelligent and ambitious noblewomen have their eyes set on one thing and one thing only — the English throne. A sequel to The White Queen, The White Princess is well-acted and sufficiently intriguing. And Killing Eve fans, it features the talented Jodie Comer in the lead.

The White Princess is streaming on SonyLIV.

Catherine the Great

Only four episodes-long, Helen Mirren-starrer Catherine the Great is a beautifully shot HBO show that depicts the exploits of the powerful Russian empress towards the end of her reign. It is both soapy and scandalous, and its storytelling is boosted by an in-form Mirren.

Wolf Hall

Mark Rylance, Damian Lewis and Claire Foy feature in this absorbing, riveting tale based on the Wolf Hall books by Hilary Mantel. Prominent figures of British history make an appearance, including Thomas Cromwell, Henry VIII, Anne Boleyn and Thomas More. The series was lauded for its performances and cinematography. It has several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations to its credit.

The Windsors

It is tough criticising the ruling monarchy, let alone lampoon them. However, the team of The Windsors is a bold bunch. A parody based on the royal family and the house of Windsor, The Windsors is not your regular satire. In fact, some of the humour it incorporates doesn’t always work. But then, nothing in life is perfect. And this is just a show. The Windsors features Harry Enfield, Hugh Skinner and Richard Goulding.

The Windsors is streaming on Netflix.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd