Watch Kundali Bhagya 7 August 2019 episode

Preeta gets emotional on seeing Rakhi. But Shrishti gets upset with Sameer on seeing Rakhi and tells him only he doesn’t have the courage to express his feelings. Shrishti tells Sameer if he had the courage he would have also come for the wedding. While she was telling him to come and stop the wedding, her mother Sarla overhears her and takes away her phone.

Prithvi and Karan continue to argue over the wedding. Karan makes it clear that it doesn’t matter to him who Preeta gets married to as he only wants to spoil her life as she did his. Prithvi challenges him and dares him to do anything. Both indulge in some fistfight and Prithvi loses consciousness. Now, Karan takes off Prithvi’s clothes quickly and plans to replace him at the wedding. Now, if he will succeed in doing so or not, will be known in Thursday’s episode.