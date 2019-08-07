Watch Kundali Bhagya 6 August 2019 episode

Karan comes to meet Prithvi at his wedding to Preeta. Karan tries to intimidate Prithvi by telling him that he knows about his relationship with Sherlyn. Prithvi refuses to listen to him. Instead, he tells Karan to back off as he is extremely happy and doesn’t want to get into an argument with him.

Meanwhile, Preeta’s younger sister Shrishti gets hold of Prithvi’s phone. Incidentally, Sherlyn calls Prithvi at the same time and without knowing it’s not Prithvi on the other side, she starts yelling at him for not taking her calls. Shrishti tries to provoke Sherlyn who is upset at her ‘baby’ Prithvi for marrying Preeta despite her telling him not to.

Later, when Karan confronts Prithvi again and tries to threaten him, Prithvi says he is confident that he will get married to Preeta because Karan can do nothing apart from threatening him.

Karan and Rishabh’s mother Rakhi comes to give her blessings to Preeta. Rakhi tells Preeta’s mother Sarla that she doesn’t have a daughter and is apologetic for the way she treated Preeta in the last few days. Preeta is happy to see Rakhi.