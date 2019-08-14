Watch Kundali Bhagya 13 August 2019

Police come to arrest Preeta for stealing the ‘khandaani haar’ of the Luthra clan. Sarla requests the police inspector to not arrest her and says her daughter can never steal. She tries to emotionally convince him by saying what would have he done if it was his daughter’s wedding. The inspector is convinced and tells her he will not arrest Preeta.

Advertising

Sherlyn once again threatens Prithvi’s mother that she will make sure this wedding never happens. Meanwhile, Rishabh and Karan’s aunt, unaware of the drama happening at Preeta’s wedding, is happy that Preeta is getting married and she will never return to the Luthra family. But Rishabh’s grandmother is also upset as she could not attend Preeta’s wedding.

Watch earlier episodes of Kundali Bhagya: August 12 | August 9 | August 8 | August 7 | August 6

Sarla apologises to Prithvi (Karan) for whatever is happening at the wedding. Everyone is surprised as he doesn’t respond. Sameer takes away Karan to prevent him from being exposed. Karan is confused why is Sherlyn trying to stop the wedding. He tells Sameer to go and find the necklace which Preeta has been accused of stealing.

Preeta is still worried about Prithvi. Shrishti tells her Prithvi is not as innocent as Preeta thinks. She also warns her about Prithvi and Sherlyn’s relationship.