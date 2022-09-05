Watch Kapil Sharma’s tribute to Mohammed Rafi during Australia tour

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, who is currently in Australia for his tour, paid a tribute to Mohammed Rafi during his show in Melbourne. He sang the song, “Shabab Pe Main Zara Si Sharab Phekunga Kisi Hasin Ki Taraf Ye Gulaab Phekunga.”

He then said, “Shukriya zorr daar taali hojaaye, Rafi saheb ke liye, humaare Amritsar ke rehne waale the ( Thankyou. Please give a huge round of applause for Mohammad Rafi who belonged to our Amritsar city).”

The actor is now gearing up for the third season of his talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The promo of the show was recently released and Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet will be gracing the show. Akshay is seen taking a jibe at Kapil as he said, “Yeh aadmi itni nazar lagata hai, sab cheezo pe. Dekho, meri filmon pe, paison pe nazar daal di. Ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi.”

The season also has new members like Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Shrikant Maski and Siddharth Sagar. Krushna Abhishek is missing from the show.

Krushna in an interview confirmed that he will be back eventually and said, “Hum aaj raat ko jaare hain Australia saath mein. Pata nahi kya afwaahe hain ki aisa hogaya waisa hogaya mere aur Kapil mein. Koi issue nahi hai. I love him, he loves me. Mera bhi show hai wo, I will be back again (We both are leaving for Australia tonight. Don’t know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue between us. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again).”