Was told I was too old, fat and ethnic for Hollywood: Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil opened up about the setbacks she has faced in her career at the Create and Cultivate Desert Pop Up at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival.

Jameela Jamil is one of the stars of the hit NBC sitcom The Good Place. (Source: Reuters)

Actor Jameela Jamil has revealed she was told that she was too “fat, old and ethnic” for Hollywood, during the beginning of her career.

The Good Place star opened up about the setbacks she has faced in her career at the Create & Cultivate Desert Pop Up at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival, reported Harper’s Bazaar.

She added that she is ready to see the world change.

“The next generation is done being excluded and looking up to a white straight thin version of what we are supposed to be. We’re done with the dinosaurs and I’m here to kill the last of them.”

Jamil also discussed the unfair pressure put on women to look a certain way.

She said, “If a man is attractive, it’s considered a bonus. For us, it’s the basic foundation of our worth,” she said.

