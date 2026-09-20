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‘Was Salman Khan single back then?’: Sonali Bendre gets grilled on Bigg Boss 20, watch
Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui appeared on Bigg Boss 20 to promote their reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga.
Bigg Boss enjoys a massive fan following, with viewers tuning in to watch the drama unfold and host Salman Khan return every weekend to school the contestants and give them a reality check. Given its popularity, the reality show has also become a go-to platform for promoting films and television shows, with celebrities regularly making appearances on Weekend Ka Vaar.
With Bigg Boss 20 currently on air, Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui will appear on the captive reality show on Sunday to promote the upcoming season of reality series Pati Patni Aur Panga. Sonali recreated the iconic halwa scene between Prem and Preeti from Hum Saath Saath Hain with Salman, while Munawar made sure to make the most of the moment by playing a few games with the two actors.
During one of the games, Munawar asked Sonali if she had ever lied to Salman. She immediately raised her green thumbs-up placard and revealed that she had once told Salman he was “very punctual.”
The next question, however, left Sonali in a fix. Munawar asked, “Was Salman Khan’s relationship status single during Hum Saath Saath Hain?” Unable to decide on the answer, Sonali kept shuffling between the thumbs-up and thumbs-down placards, while Salman was seen smiling at her reaction.
The episode also featured two celebrity couples, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, and Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani.
Take a look at the promos below:
#Salman aur #Sonali ka reunion 🫱🏽🫲🏾 #Munawar aur #BiggBoss ka reunion!
Catch #BiggBoss20‘s #WeekendKaVaar tonight at 9 PM on #JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on #ColorsTV. #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/fqXYuAxgRb
— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 20, 2026
#Salman aur #Sonali ka hua friendship test 👀
Catch #BiggBoss20‘s #WeekendKaVaar tonight at 9 PM on #JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on #ColorsTv. #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/4sJigEcoT1
— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 20, 2026
Apart from Sonali and Munawar, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia also visited the Bigg Boss 20 set. During their appearance, Tamannaah told Salman that her entire social media feed is filled with clips from the reality show and that the show’s ratings are high. She also asked Qazi Touqeer to teach her his viral dance step, leaving everyone on stage, including Salman Khan, laughing.
Also Read: ‘It’s dirty’: Salman slams trolls targeting Katrina over her post-pregnancy weight gain
Check out the promo here:
The Vvaan se aaye #Sidharth aur #Tamannaah, karne full-on Funn ✨
Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTV par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/sVwc7keQGV
— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 20, 2026
Sidharth and Tamannaah are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming film, The Vvaan – Force of Forrest, which is slated to hit theatres on September 25. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the movie is produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF.
Salman Khan calls out paparazzi culture and trolls
During Saturday’s Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan expressed his displeasure over paparazzi culture and called out trolls for questioning his health. Addressing comments about his appearance, Salman said, “They say, ‘Takla ho gaya hai!’ It’s a look for my film, and the real reason is that a friend of mine passed away two months ago. But these people say I am getting a hair transplant.”
He added that while such comments do not affect him, they can have a serious impact on others. “It doesn’t make a difference to me, but so many people go through depression. Everyone has a different personality. I take it in my stride, but there are others who, when something wrong gets written about them, which is not true, undergo depression. So many suicides have happened.”
Also Read – Salman Khan advises actresses to ‘slap’ paparazzi clicking inappropriate pictures
Salman further criticised the language used by trolls, saying, “The language these trolls use only shows their upbringing. Are they even humans? They are parasites. The section is small, and we need to wipe them out.”
Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors at 10:30 pm.
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