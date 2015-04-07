Was not sceptical about kissing scene on ‘Reporters’: Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev said: “I was not sceptical about the kissing. The promo is not about the kiss, it rather gives a message that women should not bear any kind of harassment at the work place and that’s why she slaps him at the end.”

Rajeev Khandelwal says he was desperately waiting for a promising script to make a comeback on TV after a gap of three years.

The “Left Right Left” actor, who will be seen on a new TV show “Reporters”, will be donning the role of a senior journalist opposite actress Kritika Kamra.

Much before the show’s launch on April 13, it’s promo — where Rajeev is kissing trainee reporter Kritika on camera — had created a lot of buzz.

“I was not sceptical about the kissing. The promo is not about the kiss, it rather gives a message that women should not bear any kind of harassment at the work place and that’s why she slaps him at the end. While shooting it too, we were very chilled out about it,” Rajeev said during the promotion of the Sony show in the capital.

Directed by filmmaker Goldie Behl and produced by his sister Srishri Arya of Rose Audio Visuals Pvt Limited, the show revolves around the life of journalists with a love story.

“This show is not about news. It’s about personal relationships. The show also focuses on the news room before and after going live. It is a first attempt of its kind on Indian television,” Rajeev said.

Asked if it is an adaptation of American television series “The Newsroom”, Rajeev said, “No it is not. It is a completely fresh script.”

The actor, who also has a career in Bollywood, was in Goa when Goldie called him and discussed the idea with him.

“I always wanted to do something different on TV and probably that could be the reason why I took such a long break from it. I was excited to do the role and play somebody whom we come across everyday,” he said.

Rajeev was not nervous to play the senior reporter.

“I have always been grilled for whatever decision or show I have made. I am not nervous at all because I have full faith in the research team of the show and Goldie himself is a news buff.”

To master the character, Rajeev chose not to imitate any popular TV journalists in India.

“We have many great journalists in India but I intentionally didn’t copy anyone. I wanted to give my approach to it and relied on my director completely,” he said.

