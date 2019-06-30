Warrior: Everything you should know about the TV show

Warrior is a Cinemax TV series based on an original concept by late legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee. It is created by Jonathan Tropper and Justin Lin (The Fast and the Furious movies) and stars Andrew Koji in the lead as a Chinese martial arts expert of partial European ancestry.

Warrior is a period drama set in in the late 19th century during the Tong wars. The Tong Wars were a series of conflicts in the 1880s between rival Chinese Tong factions centered in the Chinatowns of various American cities especially San Francisco.

Since Warrior premieres in India soon, here is everything you should know about it.

1. Bruce Lee wanted to make it as The Warrior in 1971, but his pitch was rejected by Warner Bros and Paramount. Lee’s widow Linda Lee Cadwell said Lee’s concept was modified and renamed to Kung Fu, with David Carradine cast in the lead role. Warner did not give Lee any credit.

2. Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee was instrumental in bringing her father’s dream to life. She found his notes and the show was pitched to Cinemax this time, a sister network to Warner Bros.

3. Warrior tackles issues like xenophobia, political corruption and bigotry. It became possible in 2019 because now there is a greater acceptance of non-white leads in American shows and movies.

4. Andrew Koji, who plays the primary protagonist in the show, left college to pursue a career in acting. Then followed 10 years of struggle in the cutthroat film industry. He wanted to give up, but his mother convinced him to audition for Warrior. And that is how his dream came true.

5. Warrior is all around entertainment, but it will especially appeal to those who like action and are also interested in the socio-political context of that time. The period Warrior covers is not as known as some of the others in American history and it will be fascinating to see how it has been brought to life in the show.

Warrior will air Monday to Friday at 10 pm on Star World from July 1.