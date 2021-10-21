Warner Bros TV fires back at Ruby Rose’s misconduct claims against Batwoman makers, calls it ‘revisionist history’

The television arm of Warner Bros, Warner Bros. Television, has sent out an aggressive response to Australian actor Ruby Rose‘s allegations against the The CW superhero TV series Batwoman show’s producers and actor Dougray Scott.

The studio, which is behind Batwoman, claimed what Ruby is saying is “revisionist history” and that she was indeed fired but it was due to complaints against her about “workplace behavior”.

The full statement as per Deadline read, “Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

Rose wrote earlier, “Enough is enough. I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

She went on to accuse the producers of forcing her to return to work just 10 days after surgery post a stunt injury. She also detailed Dougray Scott’s alleged misconduct and abusive behaviour towards women.

Ruby Rose left Batwoman, based on the queer DC superheroine and developed by Caroline Dries, in May 2020, leaving fans perplexed. Back then, she did not reveal the reason, saying “this was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”

Post Rose’s exit, the show got its new Batwoman in Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder.