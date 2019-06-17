Wanted better death for Cersei: Game of Thrones star Lena Headey

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey says she has some complaints about the way her character Cersei Lannister met her death and she hopes to share her concerns with HBO showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss over a drink soon.

Advertising

Headey’s Cersei was crushed by falling masonry along with her brother-lover Jaime (played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in the penultimate episode of the show, which had its season finale on April 19.

“I invested as a viewer and I have my favourite characters. And I’ve got a few of my own gripes. But I haven’t sat down drunkly with David and Dan yet,” the actor told The Observer in an interview.

Asked what she will say when she has that drink with writer duo, famously known as ‘D&D’, she said, “I will say I wanted a better death.”

Advertising

Headey said a character can be killed off in “any way” in the series, known for its uncertain plot twists. But she was “gutted” when she read how Cersei would die.

“Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

After the season finale, there were reports that Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow, checked into a rehabilitation centre to receive treatment for stress, exhaustion and alcohol use to better cope with stress related to GoT ending.

Headey suffered no such aftereffects and said she is still in touch with her co-stars, whom she calls the “Throners”.

“We’re all on a giant WhatsApp group which is a daily pile-on. It’s hilarious. You can tell who’s been drinking on that one.

“It was amazing. And things end and you move on,” she added.