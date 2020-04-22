Want to meet the Friends cast? Here’s your chance

The cast of popular series Friends will be reuniting for a special episode in the near future (Photo: Instagram/jenniferaniston). The cast of popular series Friends will be reuniting for a special episode in the near future (Photo: Instagram/jenniferaniston).

While the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting everyone across the world, people are trying to help the less fortunate in whatever way they can. In Hollywood, celebrities have come together to participate in the ‘All in challenge’ to raise funds for relief efforts. Recently, Friends stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston took to social media to raise awareness.

The six lead actors of the show — Aniston, Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc and David Schwimmer — will be partaking in the challenge which will allow them to raise money for America’s Food Fund, Meals on Wheels America and No Kid Hungry.

The Friends stars are auctioning an opportunity for six fans to join them for their upcoming HBO Max Friends Special episode.

Lisa Kudrow took to Instagram to share a post that read, “Hi everyone. Your Friends from FRIENDS want you to know something… We are all in!! You may have heard about the reunion special we are doing for HBO Max, well… WE ALL want YOU and five of YOUR friends to join the 6 of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you’ll see us all together again for the first time in AGES, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate the fun we had. PLUS sip a cup of coffee with us in Central Perk and get the Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Go to AllinChallenge.com and give WHATEVER you can- $10, $25 – every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @FeedingAmerica and @WCKitchen. You in? #ALLINCHALLENGE. Stay safe, see you soon.”

So far, celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber and Madonna have participated in the ‘All in challenge,’ helping raise more than 14 million dollars.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd