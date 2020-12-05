Wagle ki Duniya to return in new avatar with Sumeet Raghavan

Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey will arrive in 2021. (Photo: PR Handout)

Sony SAB is resurrecting the classic Doordarshan comedy TV show Wagle ki Duniya. The new show is said to introduce a new era of Wagle ki Duniya with Sumeet Raghavan playing the lead role.

The original series, which aired from 1988 to 1990, revolved around Srinivas Wagle (Anjan Srivastav), a middle-class sales clerk, and the trials and tribulations a common man faces in everyday life. The show was directed by Kundan Shah, also known for helming Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, and was based on the iconic Common Man character by cartoonist RK Laxman.

Bharati Achrekar played the role of Srinivas Wagle’s wife, Radhika Wagle. The show is also remembered for being one of Shah Rukh Khan’s earliest screen appearances. Shah Rukh was a guest actor in an episode.

Raghavan spoke about playing the main role in the new series, saying that to be able to “reprise a beloved character is a huge task, but one that I am extremely eager to take on. I have watched and loved the show when it aired originally and now to play the titular character is overwhelming. I hope I am able to capture the little nuances that made Mr Wagle the endearing character that he is and bring joy to the audience through this performance.”

After a depressing 2020, in 2021 we hope to bring in a few smiles,few laughs,take you down the memory lane and most importantly celebrate the centenary year of the great #RKLaxman. 😀😀❤❤

Presenting the iconic #WagleKiDuniya on #SonySab

cc: @sabtv @JDMajethia @KapadiaAatish pic.twitter.com/hCPWOiyltR — Sumeet Raghvan सुमीत राघवन (@sumrag) December 5, 2020

The new, upcoming edition of Wagle Ki Duniya is officially titled Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey. It will arrive in 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd