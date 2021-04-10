Wagle Ki Duniya shoot halted after crew members test positive for COVID-19, producer JD Majethia says, ‘Health and well-being on priority’

Updated: April 10, 2021 11:51:16 am
As Maharashtra continues to report a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, yet another TV shoot had to be halted in Mumbai on Friday. Reportedly, at least eight members from Wagle Ki Duniya set tested positive for the coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, actor and producer JD Majethia wrote, “We found a few positive cases on our set so we took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority. We will be soon back with fresh episodes. Wish you all safety and good health.🙏@sabtv Wagle Ki Duniya.”
We found Few positive cases on our set so we took a break at the shoot keeping their health and well-being on priority. We will be soon back with fresh episodes.
Wish you all safety and good health.🙏@sabtv #waglekiduniya pic.twitter.com/Rp2Ewa5A5g
— JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) April 9, 2021
Actor Sumeet Raghavan plays the lead in the show and in the video shared by Majethia, he addresses the audience about the recent outbreak on the set. Sumeet shared that the Wagle family has been affected by the pandemic and for the coming week they will be showing some of the best episodes of Wagle Ki Duniya and will soon be back with new episodes.
Wagle Ki Duniya is a reboot of the DD National show of the same name which aired from 1988 to 1990, it was based on characters created by the legend RK Laxman.
Along with Sumeet Raghavan, it also features actors from the original show – Aanjjan Srivastav, and Bharati Achrekar.
