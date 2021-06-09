Vivian Dsena says he prefers his Madhubala character RK over Shakti’s Harman

Vivian Dsena might have been missing from the small screen for a long time, but the actor definitely knows how to keep his fans engaged. On Tuesday, the Madhubala actor held an AMA session on Instagram and revealed some lesser known facts about himself. While fans were amazed to learn about his new found love for cooking, Vivian left them stumped when he said that he preferred his character RK in Madhubala over Harman from Shakti.

A fan asked the actor which character did he like the most — RK from Madhubala or Harman from Shakti- Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Sharing a photo from the show, the actor wrote ‘RK’, with a wink emoji. He also added that he would love to sport a similar hairstyle if he gets to play a character like RK again. Vivian also made fans happy by sharing some video clips from the popular show.

Vivian Dsena picked RK over Harman and TV or films as he interacted with fans on Instagram. Vivian Dsena picked RK over Harman and TV or films as he interacted with fans on Instagram.

The 32-year-old also revealed that he loves acting on the small screen. A fan asked, “Do you like acting in movie or TV?”, he replied “TV”. Hinting that he is set to return to our screens soon, the actor said that his next project is a surprise.

Vivian Dsena also revealed some lesser known facts about himself during the AMA session. Vivian Dsena also revealed some lesser known facts about himself during the AMA session.

Revealing more about himself, Vivian Dsena shared that he was a science lover as a kid, and his favourite place to be is his ‘home’. He also opened up about his love for coffee and food, and said that he loves cooking, just as much as acting.

When someone asked him about his religious beliefs, he got a little philosophical. The actor said that he follows the ‘religion of humanity’. He revealed that he would want to change multiple things from the past. A user asked him, “If you can go back to do one thing differently, what would that be?” and he promptly replied, “One is less”.

After playing Ram Kapoor’s son in Kasamh Se, Vivian Dsena struck gold with the supernatural drama Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, in which he essayed the role of a vampire. The show, inspired by the Twilight Saga, made him an overnight star. The actor then played lead roles in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Shakti, and has also been part of reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. On personal front, he divorced his wife Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2016 after three years of marriage.