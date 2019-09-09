Vivian Dsena: Success of Shakti proved anything interesting can work on TV

Colors drama Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki recently saw a major twist in the storyline. Before the show took a leap, Vivian Dsena, who played the lead character of Harman, was shown dead. The protagonist Saumya (Rubina Dilaik), who is a transgender, is now mothering another young girl, who is a kinnar. She is shown trying to protect the kid’s rights and give her a normal upbringing, unlike what Saumya got from her parents.

Advertising

Vivian, who debuted on television with Kasamh Se, rose to fame with Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahani. The actor is currently on a break post his stint ended in Shakti. He recently got into a brief chat with indianexpress.com on life post the show.

The subject of Shakti is a powerful one, with the leading lady being a transgender. Harman, who falls in love with Saumya, supports her and fights the world who question her sexuality. When asked what is he taking back home from the daily, Vivian said, “The one thing I have learnt is that anything which is interesting, can work on television. One should never say never and also not underestimate the audience. Whatever people may say, television viewers are mature and quite open to new concepts.”

Vivian also opened up about whether he feels insecure after quitting a show or when it ends. Stating that there is no scope of insecurity in an actor’s life, he also shared what he likes doing between two projects. The Madhubala star said, “We all sign up for it, so we cannot feel bad about it. Also, just like there is a gap between any jobs, there is a gap between two soaps. I travel and spend time with people who matter. We all know how hectic our schedules are, and so I enjoy the leisure period.”

Advertising

In a time when most actors are joining the digital bandwagon or are moving to Bollywood, we wondered what has kept Dsena away from expanding his horizon. The 31-year-old said, “I am open to doing a web show if the story is interesting. Unlike most actors on TV, I have no ambition to reach Bollywood. I am happy working on the small screen.”

The actor added, “I am passionate only about acting. Frankly, I haven’t even got an offer from Bollywood. I am an easy-going person who doesn’t get affected by peer pressure. I feel everyone has their own individual journey. And so I am really happy with what life has to offer.”