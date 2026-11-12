Vivian Dsena backs Mahhi Vij after Bigg Boss 20 contestants target her daughter: ‘Let children be’

Actor and former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Vivian Dsena says that he has consciously stayed away from commenting on Bigg Boss and its contestants, but finally felt the need to speak up over the ongoing controversy surrounding Mahhi Vij. Taking to Instagram, the actor called out the housemates for bringing Mahhi’s seven-year-old daughter, Tara, into their arguments and feels that dragging a child into an adult’s fight is unnecessary. His statement came a day after Mahhi’s former husband, actor-host, Jay Bhanushali, also expressed his anger over the incident, questioning why their daughter was being dragged into a reality-show argument.

Vivian Dsena took to his Instagram Stories and shared a strongly worded note that read: “Throughout my journey with Bigg Boss, both before and after being a part of the show, I’ve consciously refrained from commenting on its happenings. But this particular incident has genuinely compelled me to break that silence. Having experienced something similar when my daughter’s name was brought into the show during a particular segment, I know how deeply something like this can affect a parent.”

He called out the contestant for crossing the line by adding, “You can like, dislike someone, question their game, disagree with their decisions or have differences of opinion, but never bring an innocent child into an adult’s battles. Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game.”

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Vivian Dsena shares a strong statement against Bigg Boss 20 housemates involving Mahhi Vij’s daughter in their fights. Vivian Dsena shares a strong statement against Bigg Boss 20 housemates involving Mahhi Vij’s daughter in their fights.

Vivian further extended his support to Mahhi Vij, and wrote, “@mahivij, stay strong. Your strength speaks for itself. Wishing you and @ijaybhanushali nothing but positivity and strength.”

Concluding his note, Vivian said, “Play the game, fight your battles, but leave the children and family members out of it. Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house.”

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What happened between Mahhi Vij and the contestants on Bigg Boss 20?

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The controversy unfolded during the November 11 episode of Bigg Boss 20, following weeks of friction between Mahhi and several housemates, particularly Love Gill. Their equation had worsened after Love called Mahhi ‘Ping Pong’, accusing her of gossiping and passing judgements between contestants. In response, Mahhi had told Scout OP that she could also call Love a ‘home-breaker’, but was choosing not to. The remark eventually became a point of confrontation during a nomination task.

When Uditi Singh nominated Mahhi, she cited the latter’s alleged home-breaker remark against Love. Love took offence, while Kanika Mann and Aamrapali Dubey also questioned Mahhi over her choice of words. Following which, Mahhi apologised. However, the confrontation did not end there.

Love later took the argument outside the nomination task and brought Mahhi’s personal life into the discussion, suggesting that her own experiences might have influenced her to use the term ‘home-breaker’. Mahhi was visibly upset and warned Love against bringing her former husband into their disagreements.

“Don’t discuss Jay or my divorce, mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana (Never drag my husband in this),” she said. As the argument escalated, Mahhi eventually broke down.

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The situation turned worse during the captaincy where the contestants were divided into two teams, with one member required to sit on a ‘robot chair’ and control their emotions while the opposing team attempted to provoke them into reacting. Mahhi was the first to take the chair, and the opposing team decided to use her motherhood and daughter Tara to get a reaction.

Kanika Mann questioned Mahhi’s maternal instincts, accusing her of using her children to seek sympathy while suggesting that she did not care about other people’s emotions. She said Mahhi’s motherly instincts were convenient and that she invoked her children when she needed sympathy.

Uditi Singh then told Mahhi that she would leave the show with the tag of a ‘wicked woman’ and asked what Tara would learn from watching her. Yung DSA went a step further, suggesting that he would ask the streaming platform to delete the episodes because Tara might grow up, watch them and feel ashamed of her mother’s actions.

Qazi Touqeer, who was part of the opposing team, eventually intervened to reassure Mahhi. He told her that Tara would be proud of her and reminded her that her daughter was watching her. Mahhi later thanked him for his support and made it clear that she would not be kind to anyone dragging her daughter into the task.

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Jay Bhanushali says he will not let his children watch Bigg Boss 20

The incident also nudged Mahhi’s former husband, Jay Bhanushali, to break his silence. Despite having maintained that he would not comment on the show’s contestants or their gameplay, Jay took to Instagram with a statement announcing that he would no longer allow his children to watch Bigg Boss 20.

“After witnessing everything on Bigg Boss, I have made one decision as a father: I will not let my children watch Bigg Boss anymore. Tara is a seven-year-old baby. She is not a contestant of Bigg Boss. Getting a child to put someone down is absolutely nonsense. Honestly, why are our children being dragged into something they have absolutely no connection with? As a father, I don’t want my children growing up with the trauma that Tara’s name is used in every sentence to put Mahhi down. The game may be entertainment for everyone, but for us, this is personal. My children’s peace and innocence will always come first,” he added, signing off with, “Goodbye BIGG BOSS 20,” read the statement.

In the caption accompanying his post, Jay also revealed that his children were watching the show and asking him questions. He requested people not to tag him or his children in the negativity surrounding the controversy, clarifying that his post was not coming from him as a public figure but as a father.