Vivian Dsena is back on television with Sirf Tum, Eisha Singh to play female lead

After enthralling fans in shows like Madhubala and Shakti, Vivian Dsena is back on Colors with another hatke love story. Titled Sirf Tum, the daily, from the stables of Rashmi Sharma, will also star Eisha Singh in the lead role. Sirf Tum will present the love story of Rajveer and Suhani who are like chalk and cheese.

On Monday, Vivian shared the first promo of his upcoming project on Instagram. Along with the video, he wrote, ”Excited to be back on @colorstv. With @msrashmi2002_ New Show #SirfTum. Stay Tuned for more.”

In the video, while Vivian Dsena looks to have walked straight out of Madhubala, with a setting of fire all around him, Eisha Singh’s Suhani is seen surrounded by water. Vivian’s Rajveer says that he feels connected to Eisha’s Suhani as if they have a past life connection, adding that he needs no one in his life apart from her. The voiceover also mentions how destiny played a strange game of bringing together fire and water.

Also Read | Vivian Dsena: Worked hard for 11 years to achieve what I have today

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

Vivian’s friends and fans seemed excited about this new project as they showered him with compliments. Arjun Bijlani wrote, “All the best . .” Fans also could not contain their excitement as one fan wrote, “Finally back on tv will be waiting for it .”

On playing Ranveer, Vivian Dsena in a statement shared that Colors has always been like home for him. He added, “Rashmi Sharma is a great producer and she has always trusted me as an actor and taken good care of me, respected my professional decisions and has always given me creative space to showcase my performance. Love story is just a generic term used to describe a show where you see a hero and heroine being romantically involved. But this show is much more than just another love story. Like I have always said, the audience will definitely see a new side of me with this new show. My character in the show is not like a usual daily soap hero. It’s more of a realistic approach and that’s what got me on board for the project.”

Eisha Singh, on the other hand, shared that Sirf Tum will appeal to audiences of all ages. Talking about her character, she added, “Suhani is a beautiful, strong-willed character and I truly feel blessed to get a chance to play her. A terrific cast and crew have been assembled for Sirf Tum. They are ready to bring the magic on your TV screens.”

The show is slated to go on air by the end of this month.