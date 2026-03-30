Vivian Dsena announces arrival of his baby boy: ‘The kingdom just got bigger’

Actor Vivian Dsena and his wife Nouran Aly have been blessed with a baby boy. The Bigg Boss 18 runner-up confirmed the news on social media, sharing his kingdom has just gotten bigger.

Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Vivian Dsena wrote, “Went a little off the radar…not without reason. Some stories aren’t announced; they’re lived first. The silence said enough…The Kingdom just got bigger… and this time, it’s a Prince.”

Reacting to this happy news, Vivian’s former co-star Rubina Dilaik wrote, “OMG! Beautiful…congratulations to you and Nouran.” Bharti Singh and many others also congratulated the couple.

Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly have embraced parenthood for the second time. They already have a daughter, Layan.

Also Read: Nouran Aly recalls meeting Vivian Dsena during his divorce battle with Vahbiz Dorabzee: ‘She must have gone through a lot too’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

Last year, duing the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, Vivian Dsena had spoken to SCREEN about how becoming a father to a baby girl had changed him. He said, “Holding Layaan in my hands for the first time changed me as a person. I heard something in the background, that sound that came was that you are a responsible human being. At some point in time, we have an ego; some accept that, some don’t. I dropped my ego, and when you do that, people love you more. Every experience in life is a big lesson.”

Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly love story and marriage

Vivian Dsena married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly in 2022. Talking about his love story on Bigg Boss 18, Vivian had shared how he and Nouran met at an event, after which Nouran tried to connect with him for an interview. After the actor failed to respond to her requests, Nouran wrote him a stern message, which impressed Vivian. Talking about their love story, Vivian’s wife, Nouran, told Galatta India in an interview, “He was shooting Shakti at that time, but in my country (Egypt), Madhubala was making a lot of news and was being dubbed in Arabic and shown on one of the biggest channels. So, this channel was supposed to have him over for a meet-and-greet event. As part of this, we were supposed to produce interviews. I sent his then management a message, and though they replied, it took a lot of time. Then the event got cancelled due to some issues.”

“So the interview was pending for my magazine, and I kept following it up for three months. After that, I messaged him that ‘people are saying you are an egoistic person, and it has come out to be true. It is not good for your fans, and when someone respects you for your work, you are supposed to respect them back.’ Then he messaged back saying that he isn’t like that, urging me to understand that he has a very busy schedule. He also assured me that I would get my interview in 24-48 hours, and I did. Then I got to know it was like a challenge he had, ‘Who got the guts to talk to me like that?’” Nouran added.

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Nouran Aly has also shared that Vivian Dsena was the first to confess his feelings for her, just a month after they met in person. He later converted to Islam, a decision he made of his own accord, which further impressed Nouran. The couple now lives together in Bahrain.

Before Nouran, Vivian was married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee. The two got separated in 2016 and were officially divorced in 2021.

DISCLAIMER: This entertainment report is based on recent social media announcements and public interviews; details regarding the couple’s personal history, religious transitions, and family life are shared as per their own public statements. While these milestones are celebrated by fans, the information should be viewed as a reflection of the individuals’ personal journey and public persona.