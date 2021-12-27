Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee’s divorce finalised: ‘It is a mutual decision and there’s no need to choose sides’

TV actors Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee’s divorce is finalised. The actors had met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, and tied the knot in 2013.

However, four years later, they filed for divorce amid rumours of differences. And now, four more years later, the couple is officially separated.

The actors released a joint statement to Bombay Times which read, “It is with hearts full of sadness that we announce that we have legally separated and are now divorced. We have been working hard, for well over a few years, to see what might have been possible between us and we have come to the conclusion that we would like to continue our life journeys separately. It is a mutual decision and there is no need to choose sides or denounce one another and argue over who is to blame and the reasons for our separation. We ask our fans for their understanding. We have conducted our relationship privately and it is difficult for us to discuss details of our personal life. I hope we are able to continue doing our work in the same manner with the love and support of all our fans. We hope to repay all the love and support that we have been showered with in the past many years through greater and better projects in the future. In the future, we hope to enjoy the same love and warmth received from our fans and admirers that we did in the past.”

On the work front, Vivian Dsena is currently seen in the Colors show Sirf Tum.