‘Postpartum depression is real’: Vivek on Divyanka Tripathi’s recovery journey after twins

One of television’s power couples, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed twin boys on May 26, 2026. In a recent interview, Vivek spoke about how their lives have changed since embracing parenthood. He also opened up about postpartum depression, calling it “real.”

Speaking about postpartum depression in an interview with Hindi Rush, Vivek said that mothers go through several hormonal and physical changes after giving birth. He explained that one of the biggest challenges is coming to terms with the changes in their bodies. “Postpartum depression is real. Because, you know, there are so many changes. There are hormonal changes. The mother starts realising, ‘My body is no longer the body I had before.’ You know, ‘I now have to live with this.’ And it is very difficult,” he said.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also spoke about how Divyanka Tripathi has lost her core strength after delivering twins. He added that she is someone who works out regularly, and to see the sudden physical change was particularly difficult to deal with. “Suddenly, it feels like jelly here. The core that you had is suddenly not there at all. You can’t even imagine life without your core, especially if you are someone who works out a lot. Your core is involved in everything. So suddenly, your core strength is gone.”

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Vivek Dahiya further described the uncertainty that comes with postpartum recovery and also pointed out how motherhood makes everyday life revolve around caring only for the baby. “On top of that, you have this jelly-like stomach. And you don’t know how you will get back, how you will bounce back, how long it will take. And your daily activity is just around feeding, feeding, feeding, feeding, feeding,” shared Vivek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

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Vivek Dahiya reveals how he supports Divyanka Tripathi

During the interview, Vivek Dahiya was asked about the ways in which he is helping Divyanka Tripathi deal with this challenging phase. The actor said he does not have any “unique hacks” but believes that being present and providing emotional support could make a difference. “I don’t have any unique hacks, but I can tell you what I read and what I brought into practice. One thing is being present. Like I said in the beginning, ‘I’m there.’ In the scene, I’m always there. Many times, you just need emotional support. Even if you just stand there on the side like this… That’s enough. Obviously, I do much more than that. But little things, like, ‘What can I bring for you? What can I do?’”

Vivek also spoke about sharing responsibilities while caring for the baby. He explained that whenever Divyanka pumps milk, he feeds the baby with a bottle. “For example, if she is expressing milk, then I feed the baby with the bottle. Right? So I’ve fed the baby. One thing is that your wife will feel, ‘Yes, he is also contributing,’” said the actor.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya first met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They began dating and tied the knot in 2016. They welcomed their twin boys in May 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: This article discusses postpartum depression and emotional well-being following childbirth for informational and educational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or psychiatric treatment. Readers experiencing emotional distress or mental health challenges are encouraged to consult a qualified healthcare provider or mental health specialist.