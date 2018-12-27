Qayamat Ki Raat actor Vivek Dahiya: Playing a vampire gives a different high

Actor Vivek Dahiya is enjoying breaking the monotony by playing different roles like a vampire.

A superhero fan himself, Vivek has been living his dream through Qayamat Ki Raat by playing a variety of roles.

“It’s like I’m always looking forward to what next. Being the quintessential ideal husband on television is one thing, but playing a vampire or The Hulk gives a different high all together and a new dimension to my acting.”

“Breaking monotony never felt so good,” Vivek said in a statement.

“In the West, superheroes have a massive fan following and back home also, the younger audience is influenced and enjoy such roles. I’d like to believe that we’ve hit the right chord and know what’s working for us so we’re ready to take risks.”