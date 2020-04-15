Vivek Dahiya on TikTok controversy: Using the app doesn’t affect my national pride

Vivek Dahiya gave out a lesson on globalisation to his followers. (Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram) Vivek Dahiya gave out a lesson on globalisation to his followers. (Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, netizens have been demanding a ban on Chinese owned TikTok. The short-video format app has been quite popular in India, and not just common people but even celebrities are often seen creating hilarious videos on the platform. Popular actor Vivek Dahiya, who also enjoys a huge fanbase on TikTok was recently asked by fans to quit it. However, the actor decided to give back to all those who slammed him for being on the app.

With the caption “When I was asked to ban/quit using #Tiktok because it’s “Made in China”, Dahiya posted a long statement on his opinion. He also mentioned that he is using the platform during lockdown, “to entertain my friends, family and fans and in turn bring a smile and laugh. it doesn’t cost a penny and it certainly doesn’t affect my national Pride.”

Vivek Dahiya’s statement read, “I find it fascinating. The fact that “the world” now has an opportunity and the means to establish a bond with themselves and with their loved ones during these unprecedented times. This pandemic whilst isolating us has the energy to bring together the world in ways that we have not witnes-sed in modern history. The virus sees no borders and neither should the world in its approach towards addressing this virus.

The actor who is married to Divyanka Tripathi also informed people that most products that they use are made or assembled in China. “So question today is if we should ban an application because it originated in the same part of the world where the virus came from i.e China. Interest-ingly, the virus does not discriminate and instead infects us all in the same way irrespective of our cast, creed, gender and race. For those suggesting we should ban made in China, remember – the mobile phone you use to express your thoughts about banning an app was also assembled in the same part of the world so are 7 out of 10 products in every average household. China is branded the manufacturer of the world, whether we like it or not.”

Giving out a lesson on globalisation to his followers, Vivek Dahiya added, ” The bottom line is, we are all interdependent in this global marketplace. If one nation is a Buyer, then the other is a Seller, and both need one another to move forward, towards a single Goal of prosperity. Unless of course, we are fully self sufficient in everything but no such example exists.”

Check out Vivek Dahiya’s Instagram post on being asked to quit TikTok:

While many agreed to the actor’s perspective, a section of his followers trolled him for not standing by his country and caring enough for privacy on TikTok. Adding a comment on his post, Dahiya mentioned, “Some of you have clearly misconstrued me. The idea is simple and pragmatic. Firstly, we are not discussing privacy’ concerns because the list is endless in that case including fb, insta, WhatsApp, gmail to name a few. Secondly, have we stopped associating with nations where diseases like Malaria, AIDS, Hepatitis etc have originated from? The death count is far greater fyi. Besides, is it correct to generalise the entire nation? Thirdly, I stand by my country undoubtedly but until we are self independent we can’t go around banning/ boycotting business houses based on speculations. You decide 🙏.”

Read Vivek Dahiya’s full statement here:

I find it fascinating. The fact that “the world” now has an opportunity and the means to establish a bond with themselves and with their loved ones during these unprecedented times. This pandemic whilst isolating us has the energy to bring together the world in ways that we have not witnes-sed in modern history. The virus sees no borders and neither should the world in its approach towards addressing this virus.

And yet, some of us choose to pick up petty matters and create a negative chain of thought. Whilst it’s easier to ignore, I for one always find it wiser to address these negativities through reason and dialogue.

So question today is if we should ban an application because it originated in the same part of the world where the virus came from i.e China. Interest-ingly, the virus does not discriminate and instead infects us all in the same way irrespective of our cast, creed, gender and race. For those suggesting we should ban made in China, remember – the mobile phone you use to express your thoughts about banning an app was also assembled in the same part of the world so are 7 out of 10 products in every average household. China is branded the manufacturer of the world, whether we like it or not.

I’m pretty sure the founder of this app was not responsible for conspiring the Corona virus. Additionally, hydroxycloroquine used for recovery is either made in India or China.

The bottom line is, we are all interdependant in this global marketplace. If one nation is a Buyer, then the other is a Seller, and both need one another to move forward, towards a single Goal of prosperity. Unless of course, we are fully self sufficient in everything but no such example exists.

Under a nation-wide lockdown, social media is a great platform to spread messages of hope and unity. I am using my social Media platforms to entertain my friends, family and fans and in turn bring a smile and laugh. it doesn’t cost a penny and it certainly doesn’t affect my national Pride.

Vivek Dahiya

