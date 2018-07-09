Vivek Dahiya treats Divyanka Tripathi to perfect dinner date on anniversary

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are in Maldives to celebrate their second anniversary. Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are in Maldives to celebrate their second anniversary.

TV stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who tied the knot on June 8, 2016, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary in Maldives. Divyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared how Vivek made her idea of a perfect date come true on their anniversary.

“My idea of most romantic date was always ‘a candlelit dinner by the sea waves’. After experiencing it for the first time today I realised, what makes a grand idea actually work is your company and the moments shared together, rest all is just photo friendly,” she wrote.

Divyanka continued, “What you can’t see in a picture…the feelings exchanged, hands held, moments of silence between nonstop talk, impromptu grooving on make-shift music…That makes a ‘real date’. Happy Anniversary Viv… Thanks for asking for my hand that day!”

Vivek thanked fans for warm wishes and greetings. “Anniversary special. Love to each one of you for such warm wishes and greetings!,” he captioned the photo.

Last year, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Divyanka had confessed, “I also miss the days when we were dating – those long drives, hanging out, spending time and getting to know each other. They are the memories that will always be special in our life. But the marriage is the best thing that could have happened to us.”

Here’s wishing them more years of togetherness ahead.

