Vivek Dahiya breaks down after Divyanka Tripathi’s delivery; couple names twins ‘T1, T2’. Watch

Actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya welcomed their twins on 26th May. Divyanka and Vivek have now shared moments from the hospital in their latest vlog where they welcomed their twins. In his vlog, Vivek Dahiya also teared up as he spoke about being a good dad. Divyanka discussed the post-partum challenges that are yet to come.

Divyanka Tripathi’s vlog starts with the actress gearing up to go to the operating theater. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star had a cesarean delivery, and as she walked to the OT, Divyanka spoke about the sleepless nights that are going to come ahead. She said, “I have not slept, and I have heard that after this, for a long time, women don’t get to sleep; that’s going to come. I am ready for it.”

In his vlog, Vivek Dahiya shared, “We have to leave for the hospital in an hour; both Divyanka and I have been asked to take a nap. But I don’t know what I am going through; I couldn’t sleep. Divyanka is very happy, excited; I am also very happy, but I am feeling very vulnerable, emotional.”

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcome twin baby boys: ‘Mere Karan Arjun aagaye’

Vivek further added, “It’s going to be the most important chapter of our lives. I am high on anticipation, don’t know why I am scared. I feel like the baby is inside Divyanka in that world; it is safe. Will I be able to give it that protection once he or she is here? It’s a moment of self-doubt. I am scared for Divyanka’s health, and for the one that has trusted us (gets emotional); I hope we live up to this trust and expectations.”

Further in Divyanka’s video, Vivek is seen anxiously waiting to be called inside the OT. Later, the actors get emotional as they see their sons for the first time. An emotional Divyanka tells Vivek, “Baby, I love you.” After coming out of the operation theater, an overwhelmed Vivek said in his vlog, “I saw the operation; there is so much blood loss, I have next level respect for mothers now.”

Divyanka and Vivek navigate through this journey; Vivek breaks down

Later in Divyanka’s vlog, the new parents are seen navigating through parenthood. Divyanka says, “They were sleeping besides me for a while, but I was not conscious to tend to them. I was going to take medicines, and they started crying. When I stepped out, they stopped crying. I was called for a clean-up; then I was asked to come and feed them. When I went to feed them, they slept. Right now, I can feel all the organs move inside my stomach.”

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Vivek later said on a fun note that they have named the babies “T1 and T2” for now. In his vlog, the actor added, “Vivek is now officially a dad; you all have been a part of our pregnancy journey. I was very overwhelmed till the kids were born. I was in a room full of doctors; 8 doctors were operating on Divyanka. I was inside for 20 minutes, and it does leave a mark on you mentally. I didn’t know how to react. When I was holding them, I was emotionally numb. I was confused: am I adequate? Am I responsible? Will I be able to do this?”

He further added, “The feeling has now sunk in after a couple of hours. (Cries) I am going to be a good dad; I will try to be the best dad possible. It is time to celebrate now.”

While Divyanka had shared her pregnancy news in her very first vlog, Vivek Dahiya had stopped vlogging before that for some time. In one of his earlier vlogs, the actor revealed why he did so. He said, “I was making vlogs, but I stopped. After that, I started getting a lot of messages every day asking why I had stopped. This was the reason, and now you probably have your answer. We didn’t want Divyanka to be seen in this condition until all the scans were done and the doctor gave a clear go-ahead. Until then. there was always a sense of fear, not because of you all, but in general.”

On May 26, as Divyanka and Vivek welcomed their newborns, they wrote on Instagram, “The wait is finally over… “The Boys” are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood.” Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya had gotten married in 2016.