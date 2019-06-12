Vivan Bhathena announces the birth of his daughter in Game of Thrones style

Actor Vivan Bhathena and wife Nikhila announced the birth of their daughter in a perfect Game of Thrones way. The Judwaa 2 actor took to his Instagram and shared the first picture of his baby girl born on June 9. But the way he introduced the little one to the world is what is grabbing eyeballs.

Advertising

Vivian captioned the close up pic of his daughter as, “Princess Nivaya Bhathena of the house Palat born during the storm, last of her name, the untanned, pooper of Dragons, breaker of toys and Khaleesi of Jhapas and future Queen of the Puppies and sister of the White Walker Muffin, keeper of papa/mama on the nights watch was born on the 9th of June. Please send us your blessings. #papa #daddysgirl #newlife #pinkcheeks #cutiepie Fyi: nivaya means “sanctuary” or “guardian””

“Our best kept and by far most beautiful secret revealed. Welcoming NIVAYA PALAT BHATHENA to this wonderful world. My newest little #Katalyst. #AllHailThePrincess,” Nikhila wrote on Instagram.

The couple was flooded with wishes from their colleagues. While Bipasha Basu wrote, “Omggggg awwdorable munchkins and equally awwdorable words to describe her❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Beautiful name ❤️ Soooo excited for you guys❤️ Baby girls are the best,” Gaurav Khanna’s message read, “Best news of the year…congrats to the new bhathena in the house …and to the parents ofcourse without whom this magic was not possible.”

Advertising

Others who shared wishes included stars like Tiger Shroff, Athiya Shetty, Sikandar Kher, Husein Kuwajerwala, Eijaz Khan, Sana Saeed, Vedhika, Shruti Seth, Ritu Chaudhry Seth, Rajniesh Duggall, Ayaz Khan, Amit Gaur and Tanazz Irani.

Vivan Bhathena and Nikhila tied the knot in 2007. Nivaya is their first child, born after 12 years of marriage.

Vivian is best known for films like Dangal and Hate Story 4, along with TV shows like Kumkum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Maayka. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.