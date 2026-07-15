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Visibly uncomfortable, Mouni Roy snaps at paparazzi: ‘Band Karo’
Mouni Roy has been in the news ever since she announced her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar.
A video of actor Mouni Roy losing her cool at the paparazzi has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Tuesday night when the actor stepped out to catch up with her friend and VJ Anusha Dandekar. After their outing at a cafe, the two headed towards their car, where paparazzi stationed outside continued clicking pictures of them. Visibly uncomfortable with the constant attention, Mouni eventually lost her patience and asked the photographers to stop.
In the viral video, Mouni is seen wearing a little black dress with a minimal, no-makeup look. As she settles into the car, she keeps her hand over her head, seemingly trying to avoid the cameras. Moments later, she turns towards the window and firmly says, “Band karo!(Stop it!).”
Mouni Roy got angry with the paparazzi after they entered inside her car and started recording her.
Her ‘without make-up face’ got revealed but that’s not the point, the paps should respect the privacy of celebrities.
She just had a divorce with her husband, she should be given… pic.twitter.com/wyMmJYJS4S
— Chota Don (@choga_don) July 15, 2026
Anusha, who was seated beside her, is then seen placing a reassuring hand on Mouni’s arm in an attempt to calm her down. Although Mouni remains quiet for a brief moment, she repeats, “Band karo,” just before the car drives away. In the background, some paparazzi can be heard telling others in Hindi, “Photos mat lo, woh mana kar rahi hain (Don’t take pictures, she’s asking us to stop).”
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Mouni Roy has been in the news ever since she announced her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. On May 14, the couple shared a joint statement on Instagram confirming their split after weeks of speculation.
The statement read, “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably. Attempts have been made to sensationalise our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.”
Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in January 2022 and announced their separation after four years of marriage.
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