Visibly uncomfortable, Mouni Roy snaps at paparazzi: ‘Band Karo’

A video of actor Mouni Roy losing her cool at the paparazzi has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on Tuesday night when the actor stepped out to catch up with her friend and VJ Anusha Dandekar. After their outing at a cafe, the two headed towards their car, where paparazzi stationed outside continued clicking pictures of them. Visibly uncomfortable with the constant attention, Mouni eventually lost her patience and asked the photographers to stop.

In the viral video, Mouni is seen wearing a little black dress with a minimal, no-makeup look. As she settles into the car, she keeps her hand over her head, seemingly trying to avoid the cameras. Moments later, she turns towards the window and firmly says, “Band karo!(Stop it!).”