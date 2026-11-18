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Ahead of the November 19 release of ENE Repeat, the sequel to Tharun Bhascker’s cult Telugu comedy Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, producer Srujan Yarabolu has opened up abou this stint as an Uber driver in America.
The producer, who is based in US, revealed that he regularly had long phone conversations with assistant directors and other members of his film team during the night, owing to the time difference between the United States and India. “These discussions, which were part of my active involvement in the development of his projects, often stretched for hours. Because I had to speak loudly, I was worried that I would wake up my wife and daughter,” the producer said in the pre-release event on Tuesday.
Rather than cut the conversations short, Srujan Yarabolu found a workaround. He started taking his car out at night and continuing the calls while driving. “This habit eventually gave me another idea altogether. I decided to try driving for Uber, and it turned into something he genuinely liked doing,”
Also Read: How Tharun Bhascker is keeping the Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi spirit alive without one of its stars
Srujan Yarabolu was clear about how the story should be received. “It’s not a sympathy story,” he said.
About the film
Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, released in 2018, followed four friends, on a chaotic trip to Goa where their plan to shoot a short film spiralled into a series of misadventures. The film found its real audience over time, through word of mouth, viral scenes, memes and repeated viewings on streaming platforms. It became a comfort watch for an entire demographic of young Telugu audiences who saw their own friendships, college memories, late-night arguments and slowly fading ambitions reflected in the four friends on screen. The Goa trip, the short film dream, the natural performances, the sync sound recording and Vivek Sagar’s soundtrack all became reference points in Telugu pop culture.
The sequel has been anticipated for years but its path to production was not straightforward. The film’s director, Tharun Bhascker, time before committing to a follow-up. The sequel, ENE Repeat, is produced independently by Srujan Yarabolu and Sandeep Nagireddy under S Originals and Rootnode Cinema.
The original cast of Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu returns, joined by new additions Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Anisha Ambrose and Priyadarshini Ram. One of the main cast, Sai Sushanth Reddy, was replaced by Srinath Maganti. The film releases on Thursday.