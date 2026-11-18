Ahead of the November 19 release of ENE Repeat, the sequel to Tharun Bhascker’s cult Telugu comedy Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, producer Srujan Yarabolu has opened up abou this stint as an Uber driver in America.

The producer, who is based in US, revealed that he regularly had long phone conversations with assistant directors and other members of his film team during the night, owing to the time difference between the United States and India. “These discussions, which were part of my active involvement in the development of his projects, often stretched for hours. Because I had to speak loudly, I was worried that I would wake up my wife and daughter,” the producer said in the pre-release event on Tuesday.