Vishal Sonkar wins Dance Deewane 2

Vishal Sonkar on Saturday emerged as the winner of Dance Deewane Season 2. It was a double whammy for the Jamshedpur boy as he topped his generation group and received the highest votes to win the overall competition. The winners in the first and third generation groups were Tweesha Patel-Vihaan Trivedi and Mehul Mehta, respectively. Along with the winner’s trophy, Vishal took home the cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

Apart from these winners, the finalists also included Om Subham Mohapatra, Paramdeep Singh and Sneha Adapawar. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, Dance Deewane 2 was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia.

23-year-old Vishal Sonkar works as a food delivery boy in his hometown. Having lost his father at a young age, the young man is shouldering the responsibility of his family singlehandedly. On the show, Vishal spoke about his mother who is battling severe arthritis. Judge Shashank Khaitan had come forward to help the contestant.

Throughout the journey of Dance Deewane 2, the judges were left impressed by Vishal’s performances. His willingness to go the extra mile in his acts helped him find a place in the judges’ and audiences’ hearts.

The grand finale of Dance Deewane 2 saw global icon Priyanka Chopra grace the stage. The actor was on the show to promote her film The Sky is Pink. Apart from the finalists, the judges also gave mesmerising performances. Ex-contestants performed a special act, dedicating it to Priyanka who got emotional with the surprise.

Dance Deewane 2 aired on Colors.