Vishal Kotian on eviction from Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty never supported me, I was hurt and often cried alone

In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss 15 saw triple eviction on Thursday night. The bottom five contestants were given a chance to entertain the safe contestants and the audience were asked to vote for their favourites. After two hours of task, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin were evicted from the show.

After his exit, Vishal, in an explosive interview with indianexpress.com, spoke about his journey and equation with Shamita Shetty and Jay Bhanushali.

How are you feeling about your eviction?

It’s rather confusing for me that I got evicted in the entertainment task as I was the only one trying to entertain. Most of my good acts were edited out and one can see that on the live feed. I was also the only one who went by the rules and after the task, everyone appreciated my performance. However, when I saw the episode, there was nothing. I guess the makers showcase content of contestants who they wanted to keep. Yes, I am disappointed, however, my eight-week journey cannot be judged by one task.

Do you think the makers were biased?

I don’t understand which world I am living in. I was told I am out of the house because fans didn’t vote for me. However, there are trends on social media that are demanding my comeback. Also, for me, audience means the entire population who watched the show. Taking a few lakhs votes on an app is not the right criteria to judge. As for biases, Shamita Shetty has set up her own little family inside. There are people who know each other for years. I met everyone for the first time. I did play the game and when I was told to pack my bags and leave, I did.

A lot has been said about your bond with Shamita, and how you used her for the game. This is your chance to give your side of the story.

I still consider her my sister, and it’s a bond that’s for life. Also, I never made her my sister, she was the one who chose me as her brother. Then how can I be the one using her? The bond was real for me but she moved away every time someone said something. I was really hurt and would cry alone. However, I knew I had to rise up again as this was my show, and I had to win. I have no qualms in accepting that Shamita Shetty never supported me. Though, I will add in the same breathe that she will always be my sister.

A lot has also been said about your language. Shamita too had taken an objection. Did you manage to sort your issues with her?

Honestly, I will stand by my language. Also, I genuinely believe that it’s the intent that matters and not words. We’ve had songs like “Tu cheez badi hai mast’, and women have danced on it. When one roasts or spoofs, they tend to use a different language than normal conversation. It’s all in good humour and one has to take it with a pinch of salt. If she cannot understand me, then what’s the point of having a bond. I am okay apologising but one has to respect my emotions too.

You were also criticised to be playing a game with everyone. Didn’t relationship matter to you in the house?

I was on the show to play the game, and to win it. I have always said I will do everything to be on the top but I never cheated on anyone. There is a difference between playing mind games and backstabbing someone. I had my strategies but I never hurt anyone. Also, talking about relationships, I don’t think you can have one in this show. I really feel you have to be unconditional if you make a bond but this game is about expectations.

What about your issues with Jay Bhanushali? You both started off as thick friends and ended up as enemies.

I never had a problem with him. He was stuck up on principles. Also, the problem with him is that you cannot even have a discussion with him as it always ends up in arguments. I saw him sad, crying and weak and started the Jai-Veeru friendship but I never found the same love. I never fought with him as I don’t even consider him competition. He is a good man but was stuck on the wrong show. I have no grudges against him and now, it all doesn’t even make a difference.

If you had to change anything about your journey, what would that be?

I have no regrets and would play the same game over again. However, If I do get a chance to enter the show again, I will make sure people realise who the real lion is. Look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee, she spoke so much against me that she was called as a wild card. However, now that I am not around, I want to see what she does on the show.

Post the triple elimination, Rakhi Sawant with husband Ritesh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai have entered Bigg Boss 15 as wildcards.