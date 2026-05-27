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Vishal Dadlani dropped from Indian Idol 16 over NEET paper leak remarks? Composer responds
Vishal Dadlani shut down rumours of his Indian Idol exit with a cheeky video from the sets, saying 'Here I am, baby!' after his NEET remarks went viral.
After social media was flooded with claims that Vishal Dadlani had been dropped from Indian Idol 16 over his remarks on the NEET paper leak controversy, the singer has now broken his silence. Vishal addressed the rumours directly with a cheeky video from the reality show’s set.
The speculation began shortly after Vishal posted a strongly worded video criticising the handling of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and urging people to elect “educated leaders.” Soon after, several social media pages started claiming that the makers of Indian Idol had removed him from the judges’ panel because of his political remarks.
Reacting to the claims, Vishal shared a video on Instagram from the sets of Indian Idol. In the caption, he wrote, “Remember not to trust anything you see online. There’s a whole lot of manipulation going on. Keep fighting the good fight, and saying what needs to be said!”
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In the clip, Vishal was first seen pretending to cry before suddenly bursting into laughter and saying, “Here I am, baby!” while standing on the Indian Idol set.
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Netizens react
The post quickly went viral while several users praised the singer for his response, others continued discussing his outspoken political opinions. One user commented, “Serving fresh, much-needed wisdom, as always!” Another wrote, “Bros roasting is on point.” A third user said, “You are the only person in the Bollywood industry who openly criticises the government… the rest are your friends too. Why don’t you call them out as well and tell them to do something for the country too?”
What Vishal Dadlani said about the NEET paper leak
Earlier, Vishal had shared a video expressing support for students affected by the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Criticising the repeated exam leaks and the response from authorities, the singer said, “Main yeh video isliye bana raha hoon — I just want to express my support and solidarity with the students who have been hurt by this NEET paper leak. It’s wrong that it happens every year; it’s even more wrong that no government agencies are taking responsibility, and worse that ministers are sitting there saying it’s no big deal.”
He further added, “Those in power are not educated. This is going to destroy India. Whether you like it or not, whether it feels good or bad, this is the truth. Please, if possible, elect better people — vote for good, educated people.”
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In the same video, Vishal also urged people not to vote based on caste or religion. “If you want to secure your future and the future of this country, we have to elect better people. Please don’t put these ignorant goons in power, even if they are from your caste or family. Please don’t vote for them. Enough is enough. What is happening to this country, brother?” he said.
About NEET-UG paper leak
The NEET-UG paper leak came to light after a teacher reportedly discovered PDFs matching 135 exam questions, triggering a wider investigation. The examination, conducted on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 international centres, was eventually cancelled. More than 22 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, and the re-examination is now scheduled for June 21 under enhanced security measures directed by the Union Education Ministry.
Apart from judging reality shows, Vishal Dadlani is also one half of the popular composer duo Vishal–Shekhar, known for chartbusters such as “Balam Pichkari,” “Jhoome Jo Pathaan,” and “Ishq Wala Love.”
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