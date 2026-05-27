Vishal Dadlani dropped from Indian Idol 16 over NEET paper leak remarks? Composer responds

After social media was flooded with claims that Vishal Dadlani had been dropped from Indian Idol 16 over his remarks on the NEET paper leak controversy, the singer has now broken his silence. Vishal addressed the rumours directly with a cheeky video from the reality show’s set.

The speculation began shortly after Vishal posted a strongly worded video criticising the handling of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and urging people to elect “educated leaders.” Soon after, several social media pages started claiming that the makers of Indian Idol had removed him from the judges’ panel because of his political remarks.

Reacting to the claims, Vishal shared a video on Instagram from the sets of Indian Idol. In the caption, he wrote, “Remember not to trust anything you see online. There’s a whole lot of manipulation going on. Keep fighting the good fight, and saying what needs to be said!”